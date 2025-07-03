Giants Struggling with Hitting Amidst Rising Frustration

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants are facing significant challenges this season, highlighted by their recent offensive struggles. As of June 27, 2025, the team has maintained a .500 record over their last 73 games, but the promising start has faded into a difficult reality.

In their most recent game against the Miami Marlins, Giants’ closer Calvin Faucher inadvertently hit players Dominic Smith and Casey Schmitt with pitches, reflecting the mounting frustration within the team. Fans and players alike noted a lack of run production, which has been a persisting issue for years.

Schmitt, who has been performing well in place of the injured Matt Chapman, reported after the game that his hand felt “like a balloon” following the hit. X-rays showed no fracture, but he will undergo further testing. His absence would be detrimental as he has been a key contributor, batting .400 with four home runs over 13 games.

Heliot Ramos voiced his irritation during the game after being hit by a pitch, noting that it disrupts players’ focus and creates negative perceptions. “I’ll get hit twice if I have to,” Ramos said. “But some guys, it takes away their focus for sure.”

Meanwhile, Giants pitcher Logan Webb commented on the team’s frustrations regarding getting hit by pitches and their overall offensive difficulties. “It’s starting to get frustrating,” Webb stated. “As pitchers, we’ve got to do a better job protecting those guys.” He added that the game often balances itself out, hinting at a potential turnaround.

The Giants, who have been hit six times in their homestand, are beginning to feel the weight of their struggles. Manager Bob Melvin acknowledged that the frequency of hits is concerning, particularly when key players are involved. “It’s some of our key guys, too,” Melvin remarked.

As they prepare for a challenging road trip, Ramos expressed his concerns over facing teams like the Chicago White Sox and the Athletics, who lead in hit batters among major league pitchers. “We’ve got to score runs for the pitchers and back them up so they protect us,” he said.

With the season half done, the Giants hope to find a way to break through their offensive slump as they continue to face formidable opponents.