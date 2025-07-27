Giants Suffer Tough Loss Amid Pitching Struggles and Defensive Errors

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants faced setbacks during their weekend series against the New York Mets, suffering an 8-1 loss on Friday and a narrow 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

On Friday, former Giants pitchers Russ Ortiz, Tyler Walker, and Jean Machi made a surprise appearance at the ballpark, but the mood quickly soured when starter Logan Webb struggled. Webb lasted less than four innings, giving up six runs, a performance that raised concerns about the Giants’ pitching depth as Landen Roupp remained on the injured list.

Manager Bob Melvin expressed concern over Webb’s recent performance, recognizing it’s a challenging time for the young pitcher. “It’s just a tough stretch for him,” Melvin said, noting that Webb has given up the most earned runs over a three-game span in his career.

Saturday’s game continued the trend of missed opportunities for the Giants, highlighted by Jung Hoo Lee’s near-home run that bounced off the wall. In the crucial ninth inning, a line drive from Patrick Bailey was snagged by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, ending the game and leaving the Giants to lament a series of missed chances.

Despite maintaining a playoff position with a record of 54-51, the Giants have struggled offensively, particularly with runners in scoring position. Currently, they rank low in runs scored over recent months. Saturday’s game marked their eighth consecutive hitless at-bat with runners in scoring position, showcasing a broader issue within their lineup.

Even with the challenges, the Giants are committed to improving their performance on the field. “We’ve got to put the team in a better spot. I’ve got to be better,” Webb stated following the losses. As the team prepares for the upcoming match against the Pittsburgh Pirates, they will have to find a way to regroup and address their pitching and hitting struggles to remain competitive in the National League.