Giants Take on Former Pitcher Matthew Boyd in Series Opener

San Francisco, CA – The San Francisco Giants are set to face the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series starting Tuesday night. The Giants will be up against a familiar face—former pitcher Matthew Boyd, who has excelled this season as an All-Star for the Cubs.

Boyd, 34, has had a standout year with a 12-6 record and a 2.61 ERA over 148 innings pitched across 25 starts. His impressive performance this season has drawn praise, especially since he signed an offseason contract with the Cubs that has proven to be a strong decision.

Although Boyd never played in a Giants uniform, he is known to fans due to his time with the Detroit Tigers. In 2022, Boyd signed a one-year, $5.2 million contract with the Giants but did not pitch at all for them due to recovery from forearm surgery.

After his stint with San Francisco, Boyd briefly played for the Seattle Mariners before returning to the Tigers, where he struggled with a 5.45 ERA in 15 starts this year. However, after joining the Cleveland Guardians, he regained his form, posting a 2.72 ERA in eight starts in 2024.

Now with the Cubs, Boyd’s resurgence has contributed significantly to Chicago’s playoff hopes. The Cubs are currently the top team in the National League Wild Card race, despite being in second place behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

Boyd will take the mound on Tuesday at Oracle Park, where he faced the Giants earlier this May at Wrigley Field. The Giants, who have also struggled this season, must find a way to capitalize on this matchup against Boyd if they hope to change their fortunes.

“We need to right the ship, and facing a pitcher like Boyd gives us that chance,” said a Giants player.