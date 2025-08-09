Giants Training Camp Insights: Key Performances and Injury Updates

East Rutherford, New Jersey — The New York Giants held their tenth training camp practice on Monday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The day was marked by impressive performances and notable injury updates.

Quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Malik Nabers for several big plays during the session. Wilson threw a deep ball to Nabers for a touchdown, showcasing their developing chemistry. Defensive back Jevon Holland, however, had another standout moment, intercepting Wilson’s pass, raising concerns about the team’s offensive consistency.

During the practice, backup slot receiver Gunner Olszewski made his presence felt, catching four passes from quarterback Jameis Winston, including two acrobatic grabs that demonstrated his talent. Similarly, Montrell Washington impressed with a sensational catch in one-on-one drills, solidifying his spot as a bubble player this preseason.

However, the Giants’ injury list remains a concern. Running back Cam Skattebo missed practice due to a leg issue, while receiver Darius Slayton sat out with an undisclosed injury. Left tackle Andrew Thomas continued on the physically unable to perform list, impacting the offensive line’s depth.

Head coach Brian Daboll assessed the team’s performance, indicating the need for a more reliable offensive strategy as they prepare for their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. Despite some bright spots, the Giants still have work to do to enhance their offensive unit.

The team is expected to hold a walkthrough practice on Tuesday before their flight to Buffalo. The first preseason game is scheduled for Saturday against the Bills, and these remaining practices will be crucial for final preparations.