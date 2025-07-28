Giants Win Second Straight; Chapman Injury Update Positive

San Francisco, CA – The San Francisco Giants celebrated a 9-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, marking their second consecutive win after a seven-game losing streak. The team is looking to build momentum as they head into the playoff race.

Pitcher Justin Verlander secured his first win with the Giants by throwing five shutout innings. Verlander’s performance was crucial as the team shifted from a challenging stretch to a successful outing.

Rafael Devers, who joined the Giants in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox, shone in the game by hitting two home runs. This performance gave Devers hits in four straight games, showcasing his adjustment to his new team.

In addition to Devers, third baseman Matt Chapman contributed to the Giants’ score with his 14th home run of the season. However, Chapman was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh inning, raising concerns about his health.

Chapman experienced pain after being struck by an 89 mph sinker from pitcher Dane Dunning. He continued to play defense in the bottom of the seventh but was replaced by Brett Wisely in the eighth. The change appeared precautionary, given the Giants’ comfortable lead at that point.

Following the game, tests revealed that Chapman’s elbow was not seriously injured; X-rays came back negative. This news is a relief for a Giants squad aiming to maintain their upward trajectory as they pursue playoff opportunities.

With an off day coming, Chapman will have time to rest as the Giants prepare for a six-game homestand starting with a series against the New York Mets on Friday.