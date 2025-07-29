Gideon Saar Rejects International Pressure for Gaza Ceasefire

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar firmly rejected international calls for a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Saar stated that yielding to such pressures while Hamas remains in power could lead to a “tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians.” He emphasized, “It ain’t gonna happen, no matter how much pressure is put on Israel.”

Israel has been involved in military operations against Hamas for nearly 22 months, stemming from the October 7, 2023, cross-border assault that resulted in significant casualties. As humanitarian crises escalate, international actors have increasingly urged the Israeli government to halt hostilities and allow aid to reach affected areas in Gaza.

During his statements, Saar questioned the implications of ending the war, asking, “What does it really mean? Ending the war while Hamas remains in power in Gaza?” He characterized calls for a two-state solution as unfavorable, asserting that establishing a Palestinian state would effectively create a “Hamas state.”

The growing pressure has been amplified by recent remarks from foreign officials, including the French foreign minister, who advocates for stronger European demands for peace negotiations involving Israel. Saar responded, “Establishing a Palestinian state today is establishing a Hamas state. It ain’t gonna happen.”

Despite the escalating humanitarian situation and calls for a ceasefire, Saar maintained that Israel will not compromise its security interests and will resist external dictates based on geopolitical considerations. He called for international focus to be aimed at Hamas rather than Israel.