Politics
Gideon Saar Rejects International Pressure for Gaza Ceasefire
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar firmly rejected international calls for a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Saar stated that yielding to such pressures while Hamas remains in power could lead to a “tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians.” He emphasized, “It ain’t gonna happen, no matter how much pressure is put on Israel.”
Israel has been involved in military operations against Hamas for nearly 22 months, stemming from the October 7, 2023, cross-border assault that resulted in significant casualties. As humanitarian crises escalate, international actors have increasingly urged the Israeli government to halt hostilities and allow aid to reach affected areas in Gaza.
During his statements, Saar questioned the implications of ending the war, asking, “What does it really mean? Ending the war while Hamas remains in power in Gaza?” He characterized calls for a two-state solution as unfavorable, asserting that establishing a Palestinian state would effectively create a “Hamas state.”
The growing pressure has been amplified by recent remarks from foreign officials, including the French foreign minister, who advocates for stronger European demands for peace negotiations involving Israel. Saar responded, “Establishing a Palestinian state today is establishing a Hamas state. It ain’t gonna happen.”
Despite the escalating humanitarian situation and calls for a ceasefire, Saar maintained that Israel will not compromise its security interests and will resist external dictates based on geopolitical considerations. He called for international focus to be aimed at Hamas rather than Israel.
Recent Posts
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches