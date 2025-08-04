Gifford Fire in California Grows to Over 65,000 Acres

NEW CUYAMA, California – The Gifford Fire in Southern California has exploded to over 65,000 acres, forcing evacuations across two counties as firefighters tackle the blaze in challenging terrain. The wildfire ignited along Highway 166 west of Cayama on Friday afternoon, and by Monday morning, it was only 3% contained, according to officials from the Los Padres National Forest.

The fire has been fueled by dangerous conditions, consuming thick brush on both sides of Highway 166. As of Monday, officials reported that the fire had reached 65,062 acres, prompting additional firefighting resources, including air tankers and helicopters. More than 1,000 fire personnel are actively engaged in combatting the inferno.

Video footage shared by the U.S. Forest Service shows firefighting aircraft dropping suppressant onto the flames. The Gifford Fire is situated near the site of the recent Madre Fire, which was fully contained on July 28 after burning over 80,000 acres.

Evacuations have been ordered in both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Local authorities have established evacuation centers to assist those displaced by the fire. As firefighters struggle to contain the flames, officials have reported injuries, including one civilian being airlifted to Marian Regional Medical Center for burn injuries, while two contractors sustained injuries in a UTV rollover.

According to the National Weather Service, Southern California is facing elevated fire behavior with gusty winds expected in the coming week. Forecasts indicate that smoke from the Gifford Fire may continue to spread across the region, complicating efforts to manage the blaze.