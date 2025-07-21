Entertainment
Gigi Hadid’s Bold Fashion Choices Beyond the Runway
NEW YORK, New York – Gigi Hadid, renowned model and entrepreneur, continues to make waves in the fashion world both on and off the runway. Known for her chameleon-like ability to embody various designer visions, Hadid’s personal style is a refreshing contrast—bold, bright, and unmistakably her own.
Hadid’s daily wardrobe often begins with classic staples such as white tees and jeans. These basics serve as a canvas, onto which she adds layers of charm necklaces or vibrant sweaters. The model’s own cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, enhances her looks with stylish knitwear in a spectrum of colors.
Over the years, her fashion sense has remained consistent: eclectic and lively, merging elements of supermodel glamour with down-to-earth California vibes. Fashion writer Kyra Surgent highlights five key pieces essential to Hadid’s closet.
First, Hadid’s love for knitwear is evident, from trendy robe coats to cozy pullovers. Her colorful knit collection elevates her outfits effortlessly. Recent appearances at various locations—from a pop-up event in Seoul to a store opening in Los Angeles—showcase her flair for pairing these pieces with playful accessories like bucket hats and fuzzy skirts.
Secondly, leather jackets are essential in Hadid’s wardrobe. Whether she chooses blazers, bikers, or bombers, she has a style for every occasion. This versatility shines through during romantic outings in London or fashionable events in Paris.
Hadid also prioritizes sun protection with her signature headwear. From trucker caps to bold fuzzy bucket hats, her choices reflect her adventurous approach to fashion.
As for accessories, Hadid embraces a variety of handbags from designers like Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. She shows an affinity for packing light and chic, selecting bags that suit any occasion—from morning markets to fashion events.
In the realm of jewelry, Hadid advocates for ‘more is more,’ often layering rings, bracelets, and earrings. However, her favorite remains a charm necklace, adding a personal touch to her outfits.
As a prominent figure in the fashion industry, Gigi Hadid continues to inspire with her distinctive style that balances trend and tradition.
