Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spotted on Romantic Paris Getaway

PARIS, France — Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were seen enjoying a romantic evening together in Paris on June 28 during Paris Fashion Week. The couple, who have been dating since 2023, walked hand in hand through the City of Love, looking stylish in matching outfits.

Cooper, 50, sported gray slacks and a light blue button-up shirt, while Hadid, 30, wore a light blue tank top paired with jeans and white slip-on flats. Their coordinated looks reflect the couple’s desire for privacy in their relationship while still sharing glimpses with their fans.

Hadid shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate her 30th birthday, featuring a photo of the couple kissing. In her caption, she expressed gratitude for being a partner and a mother to her daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her former partner.

“I feel so lucky to be 30!” Hadid wrote. She also referred to Cooper as a significant source of support and encouragement in her life. “I respect him so much as a creative,” she explained in a March interview. “He gives so much to me: encouragement and belief.”

The couple, though private about their romance, have made public appearances together at various events during the fashion week. Hadid mentioned how Cooper has introduced her to more cultural experiences, including theater. “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more,” she said.

Hadid acknowledged the challenges of dating in the public eye, emphasizing the importance of wanting a normal experience. “You want to believe that people are going to have your back,” she noted. Although mindfulness of privacy is crucial, both stars seem to be enjoying their time together in Paris.

As they walked through the streets, the couple chatted with fans, easily dispelling any initial hesitation to engage with the crowd. Their mutual affection was evident as they interacted and shared smiles.

With both stars having careers that keep them in the public eye, their connection remains a heartwarming and genuine aspect of their lives, despite the challenges of fame.