Entertainment
Gigi Perez Set to Perform at Hinterland Music Festival
Saint Charles, Iowa – Gigi Perez, an emerging star in the music scene, will perform Saturday afternoon at the Hinterland Music Festival. Known for her hit song “Sailor Song,” Perez has captivated audiences since her debut album, “At The Beach, In Every Life,” released in April.
Over the past year, Perez has transformed her career. Although she spent years as an independent singer-songwriter, her recent success has pushed her into the spotlight. “This year has been mind-blowing,” Perez reflected. “I had some understanding and taste of what it would physically feel like, but this year was on another level. I’ve built so much stamina for it.”
Currently touring in New England, she expressed excitement about her upcoming performance at Hinterland. “I start the set out with ‘Please Be Rude,'” she said. “The live version makes me feel like I didn’t know that I could love the song even more.”
Perez also mentioned a highlighted moment of her set featuring the song “Chemistry,” which she describes as dynamic and engaging. Fans can look forward to an energized performance that reflects her growth as an artist.
Despite her busy schedule, Perez is eager to return to her roots in songwriting. “Since I started songwriting at 15, if I didn’t bring my guitar, I’d feel itchy, like I need to write. It’s still there, and I’m excited to see what comes out of me when I have that time,” she shared.
The Hinterland Music Festival will run from August 1 to August 3, 2025, marking its ten-year anniversary. Attendees can enjoy a mix of live music, art, and crafts, making it an exciting weekend for music lovers.
Recent Posts
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless
- NBA Free Agency: Top Unsigned Players and Contract Updates
- Frank Ocean’s Homer Jewelry Brand Makes a Bold Comeback
- New Childcare Center Set to Alleviate Strain in Kentwood
- Rising Rapper Nino Paid Arrested by U.S. Marshals in Maryland
- Arizona Woman Sentenced for Laptop Farm Scheme Benefiting North Korea
- Chespirito Series Won’t Get Second Season, Cast Confirms
- Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego Attracts Thousands of Fans
- Trump Doubts Trade Deal with Canada Before August Deadline
- Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Blends Sex and Mystery in East Texas