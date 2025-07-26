Gigi Perez Set to Perform at Hinterland Music Festival

Saint Charles, Iowa – Gigi Perez, an emerging star in the music scene, will perform Saturday afternoon at the Hinterland Music Festival. Known for her hit song “Sailor Song,” Perez has captivated audiences since her debut album, “At The Beach, In Every Life,” released in April.

Over the past year, Perez has transformed her career. Although she spent years as an independent singer-songwriter, her recent success has pushed her into the spotlight. “This year has been mind-blowing,” Perez reflected. “I had some understanding and taste of what it would physically feel like, but this year was on another level. I’ve built so much stamina for it.”

Currently touring in New England, she expressed excitement about her upcoming performance at Hinterland. “I start the set out with ‘Please Be Rude,'” she said. “The live version makes me feel like I didn’t know that I could love the song even more.”

Perez also mentioned a highlighted moment of her set featuring the song “Chemistry,” which she describes as dynamic and engaging. Fans can look forward to an energized performance that reflects her growth as an artist.

Despite her busy schedule, Perez is eager to return to her roots in songwriting. “Since I started songwriting at 15, if I didn’t bring my guitar, I’d feel itchy, like I need to write. It’s still there, and I’m excited to see what comes out of me when I have that time,” she shared.

The Hinterland Music Festival will run from August 1 to August 3, 2025, marking its ten-year anniversary. Attendees can enjoy a mix of live music, art, and crafts, making it an exciting weekend for music lovers.