Gigi Perez Shines with DIY Approach After Major Record Label Setback

New Brunswick, New Jersey – Gigi Perez, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter, recently opened up about her journey in the music industry, especially the release of her self-produced song, “Please Be Rude.” Released in May 2024, this track marked a turning point for Perez, who felt she had finally “cracked the code” on her musical identity.

Perez’s career took off in 2021 with her viral song “Celene,” which was a tribute to her late sister and landed her a deal with Interscope Records. However, after the lackluster response to her 2023 debut EP, she was dropped from the label later that year. Reflecting on her friends’ concerns, she said they worried about her well-being during this challenging time.

Determined to regain her creative spark, Perez set up her roommate’s television as a makeshift production monitor. With a fierce commitment to hands-on music creation, she began learning production techniques through YouTube and Reddit. “It became my motivation every single day to get up and to get on Ableton,” she shared. This resurgence of passion led to her commercial success as “Sailor Song,” an ode to queer love, peaked at No. 22 on the charts and remained in the Top 40 for 39 weeks.

After signing with Island Records, Perez co-produced all 12 tracks on her debut album, “At the Beach, in Every Life,” released in April. Unlike her experiences at Interscope, where she felt disconnected from her work, she thrived with her new team, consisting of Noah Weinman and Aidan Hobbs, who supported her through the production process. “I’m really grateful that I have a team that’s been able to teach me,” she stated.

In an era where DIY music production is on the rise, artists like Perez are paving the way for others. The prevalence of home studios and online resources allow a new generation of creators to craft their sound authentically. As she delves further into her artistry, Perez remains cautious about the rising influence of artificial intelligence in music, emphasizing the need for genuine human connection in the creative process. “We already struggle with connection,” she warned.

Perez’s story is one of resilience and evolution in the competitive music landscape, highlighting the journey as just as crucial as the final product. As she moves forward, she looks back fondly, stating, “I feel grateful that I could commit to waking up every day and seeing it through.”