Gil Mora’s Jersey Joke Goes Viral Before Leagues Cup Match

Tijuana, Mexico – Gilberto Mora, a young player for Xolos de Tijuana, confirmed in a press conference that he did not exchange jerseys with Marco Reus, a former Borussia Dortmund star now with LA Galaxy. The revelation came just before Xolos’ match against Colorado Rapids in the 2025 Leagues Cup.

Mora shared that after a game against LA Galaxy, a fan requested his jersey. Mora jokingly responded that the request was initially for Reus. “I want to clarify about Reus; it was a joke from my teammates. They said he wanted my jersey, and I believed them. They even showed me the jersey,” Mora explained on Saturday before the second round of the Leagues Cup.

He noted that Reus actually swapped jerseys with another teammate, leading to confusion and making the story go viral on social media. “He didn’t really ask for it, it was just that,” Mora added.

During the same press conference, Mora surprised everyone by answering a question in English, prompting applause from his coach, Sebastián Abreu. “It’s perfect, what more do you want? He shoots with both feet and speaks English. If we asked him in German, he might answer too; unfortunately, we don’t have any German journalists,” Abreu joked.

Abreu also praised Mora’s unique talent. “He is an exceptional case in soccer, and we are happy to enjoy his skills. His parents have instilled the necessary values for him to embrace this moment,” Abreu noted. He highlighted the support from youth coaches that have helped Mora flourish at such a young age, helping to prepare him for a bright future.