Gilbert Arenas Defends Caitlin Clark Amid All-Star Voting Controversy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Gilbert Arenas, former NBA player, has voiced his support for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark after she received only ninth place in player voting for the WNBA All-Star game. Clark, who topped fan voting and ranked third in media selections, has faced criticism from peers, which Arenas believes reflects a lack of respect for her talent.

Arenas discussed the situation on his podcast, Gil’s Arena, highlighting Clark’s significant impact on the league since being selected as the first overall pick in the 2024 Draft. He pointed out that while she garners public admiration, this isn’t always mirrored within the league itself, evidenced by the player voting results.

“She, y’all eat,” Arenas said. “This is what you wanted. This is what you needed. We are not watching you for your talent.” He emphasized Clark’s role in transforming the WNBA’s popularity and TV ratings, suggesting that her presence in the league benefits everyone.

With a nod to Michael Jordan‘s influence in the NBA, Arenas argued that Clark’s arrival has brought marketability and renewed enthusiasm to the sport, creating opportunities for current players. He warned against pushing back against her, saying that negative sentiment toward Clark could backfire as fans and media view the hostility as unwarranted.

On a subsequent episode, when asked to identify the top three basketball superstars today, Arenas included Clark alongside NBA legends Steph Curry and LeBron James. “The definition of a superstar has nothing to do with your team’s success,” he said, illustrating that her individual talent stands out even if the Fever are nearly at .500 for the season.

The Fever are scheduled to play against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, July 9, shortly after winning the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.