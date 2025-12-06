Gilbert Arenas Reacts to Matt Barnes’ AI Extortion Claims

Los Angeles, California – On a recent episode of The Gilbert Arenas Show, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas expressed shock over Matt Barnes‘ claims of being extorted through advanced technology. The conversation emerged around the 41-minute mark when Arenas reacted to a comment about Barnes reportedly losing $61,000 to an AI scheme.

“By an AI snow bunny? No, y’all playing. What?! No, I don’t believe it,” Arenas said, visibly taken aback. He asserted he would never fall victim to such a situation, emphasizing, “You gotta show me something real.”

The details of Barnes’ allegations were shared by co-host Josiah Johnson, who explained that last month, Barnes claimed he was a target of an AI-fueled extortion effort. The perpetrator allegedly created convincing deep fake audio and video that falsely portrayed Barnes as unfaithful, threatening to leak it to various media outlets, including gossip blogger Tasha K.

“Damn,” Arenas responded. “If she did all that, she got to have pictures or something now. … I’m telling you right now, if I’m paying $60,000, I’m getting whatever you selling.” He questioned how someone could be deceived in such a manner.

In a prior Instagram post, Barnes detailed his intention to sue for the distribution of AI-generated content that depicted him disloyal to Anansa Sims, his partner who previously accused him of infidelity. “I’m going to show you some receipts,” he stated, recalling that the situation began in July 2023, during a temporary split from Sims.

Barnes mentioned that he had communicated with the unknown woman while separated but stopped once he reconciled with Sims. However, he began receiving threats from different numbers, prompting him to pay the extorter to protect Sims from stress during her pregnancy.

He continued to make payments to the unidentified woman up until September 2024, showing Sims evidence of what transpired. The extorter then allegedly provided Tasha K with fabricated audio and other materials that included damaging claims about Barnes.

“It’s bullshit,” Barnes remarked. Along with his explanation, he shared text messages and proof of the $61,000 he paid to a person named Zoe. “Just wait till all those get out,” she wrote in response to the echoed threats.

As of now, it appears that Barnes has not filed his lawsuit against Tasha K.