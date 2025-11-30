Gilberto Mora Shines as Club Tijuana Nears Semifinals

Monterrey, Nuevo León – Gilberto Mora, the promising attacking midfielder for Club Tijuana, played a pivotal role in his team’s 3-0 victory over Tigres UANL, sending them to the brink of the Apertura 2025 semifinals.

Mora, who is just 15 years old, sealed the win with his performance, propelling Club Tijuana forward in a tournament they have not reached since the Clausura 2018. His remarkable skills have garnered attention, especially since he earned a penalty against FC Juárez earlier this season.

As the youngest player competing in this stage of the playoffs, Mora has surpassed several notable records. He previously became the youngest goal scorer in Liga MX history on August 31, 2024, when he scored against Club León at just 15 years old.

“This season has been incredible, and I’m glad to contribute to my team,” Mora said after the match. “We are focused and determined to keep this momentum going into the semifinals.”

Despite his accolades, the record for the youngest debut in Liga MX still belongs to Víctor Mañón, who started his career at 15 years and 215 days in Apertura 2007.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is also making headlines in Liga MX as his contract with Rayados de Monterrey approaches its end. Arriving in January 2025, Ramos reflected on his time in Mexico, emphasizing his enjoyment of the country and the club’s project.

“I am very happy to be here. The club is fantastic, and I hope we can continue this journey together,” Ramos said.

Rayados’ sporting president, José Antonio Noriega, confirmed that talks to extend Ramos’s contract are underway but didn’t provide further details to keep the focus on the ongoing league competition.

“There have been discussions regarding a renewal, but our priority is now on the league title,” Noriega stated.

As Ramos leads the squad into the quarterfinals against Club América, the team holds a two-goal advantage ahead of the second leg this Saturday.

In another segment of women’s football, Aitana Bonmatí is set to lead the Spain national team against Germany in the Nations League final. After dominating the European Championship, Bonmatí expressed her gratitude for reaching yet another final.

“It is not something we should take for granted,” Bonmatí stated. “We are going all out for this title, and every challenge motivates us.”