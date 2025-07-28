The Gilded Age Breaks Viewership Record with Episode 5

New York, NY — HBO‘s period drama, The Gilded Age, has set a new viewership record with its fifth episode airing on July 20, 2025. The episode reached 4 million cross-platform viewers in its first three days, surpassing the previous record of 3.8 million viewers established by episode four.

The long-awaited proposal between characters Larry and Marian in this episode has captivated audiences, contributing to the show’s rising popularity. Overall, The Gilded Age is seeing a 20% increase in viewership this season compared to the last, indicating a growing interest in the series.

Since its premiere, The Gilded Age has garnered critical acclaim but struggled with low viewer numbers in earlier seasons. The current season kicked off on June 22, 2025, and has continued to build momentum. Episode 5, titled ‘A Different World,’ exemplifies the show’s strong production values and storytelling.

Critically praised for its costume design and ensemble cast, including Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, and Louisa Jacobson, the show is finally receiving the audience recognition it has long deserved. ‘It’s gratifying to see the series finally gain traction,’ said a network representative.

As the new season progresses, the excitement around The Gilded Age is expected to continue building, with three more episodes yet to air. HBO has expressed satisfaction with the series’ performance, confident that its investment is paying off.