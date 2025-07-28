Entertainment
The Gilded Age Breaks Viewership Record with Episode 5
New York, NY — HBO‘s period drama, The Gilded Age, has set a new viewership record with its fifth episode airing on July 20, 2025. The episode reached 4 million cross-platform viewers in its first three days, surpassing the previous record of 3.8 million viewers established by episode four.
The long-awaited proposal between characters Larry and Marian in this episode has captivated audiences, contributing to the show’s rising popularity. Overall, The Gilded Age is seeing a 20% increase in viewership this season compared to the last, indicating a growing interest in the series.
Since its premiere, The Gilded Age has garnered critical acclaim but struggled with low viewer numbers in earlier seasons. The current season kicked off on June 22, 2025, and has continued to build momentum. Episode 5, titled ‘A Different World,’ exemplifies the show’s strong production values and storytelling.
Critically praised for its costume design and ensemble cast, including Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, and Louisa Jacobson, the show is finally receiving the audience recognition it has long deserved. ‘It’s gratifying to see the series finally gain traction,’ said a network representative.
As the new season progresses, the excitement around The Gilded Age is expected to continue building, with three more episodes yet to air. HBO has expressed satisfaction with the series’ performance, confident that its investment is paying off.
Recent Posts
- Bobby Flay’s Impressive Pantry Organization Revealed on Instagram
- Courtney Taylor Explores Drama in New Spinoff ‘Ballard’
- Two Democratic Governors Leave National Governors Association Amid Concerns
- Alexis Ayala’s Rise Back to Fame in La Casa de los Famosos 3
- Reggie Bush Unrecognized by Young Big Ten Stars at Media Days
- Sullivan’s Crossing Set for Season 4 Amid Cast Changes and New Challenges
- Discovery Channel Series Features Houston Reporters in Storm Episode
- Edwin Díaz Open to Playing in 2026 World Baseball Classic
- Gabbard Accuses Obama of Conspiracy Regarding 2016 Election Interference
- John Daly Cast as Happy Gilmore’s Brother in Upcoming Netflix Sequel
- James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Scene Not Canon Ahead of Season 2
- The Gilded Age Returns with Episode Six on July 27
- Top Tennis Players Prepare for ATP Toronto Tournament
- Stefon Diggs Shines in Training Camp Despite ACL Recovery Setbacks
- Victoria Mboko Wins Debut Match at National Bank Open
- Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Food and Bar Movies Revealed
- CBS’s Tracker Returns October 19 for Season 3
- We Are D3 Advances to TBT Semifinals After Thrilling Quarterfinal Win
- Alaska Residents Set for $1,702 Stimulus Check This August
- Viewers Rave About BBC’s New Drama ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’