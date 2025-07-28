The Gilded Age Returns with Episode Six on July 27

NEW YORK, NY — HBO‘s “The Gilded Age” returns for its much-anticipated sixth episode of Season 3 on July 27, 2025. The series continues to explore the lives of New Yorkers navigating the complexities of wealth, identity, and ambition during the tumultuous 1880s.

This episode is set to premiere at 9:00 PM ET/PT, available for streaming on Max shortly after. New episodes will air weekly every Sunday until August 10, 2025. Fans must have a Max subscription to watch, which offers options ranging from $9.99 per month with ads to $16.99 per month without ads.

In the previous episode, characters Gladys and Peggy faced new personal challenges. Gladys Russell, played by Taissa Farmiga, seeks to marry for love, while her mother, Bertha, portrayed by Carrie Coon, pressures her into a strategic match. On the other hand, Peggy Scott, played by Denée Benton, navigates the complexities of love and identity within Newport’s Black upper class.

While plot details for episode six remain undisclosed, the series delves into themes of gender and societal expectations, particularly concerning marital choices. Creator Julian Fellowes has emphasized the importance of portraying the struggles women faced in this era.

“If you married the wrong guy, you were in lifelong trouble,” Fellowes stated. The series aims to highlight these historical dynamics as characters face the impacts of their choices during a rapidly changing time.

Fans of the series can expect a gripping continuation of the saga as the characters confront their ambitions and the societal norms that may hold them back.