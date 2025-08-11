Entertainment
The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
NEW YORK, NY — The highly anticipated finale of The Gilded Age Season 3 is set to air on August 11, 2025, following a gripping penultimate episode that left fans on the edge of their seats. Episode 7 featured a dramatic twist as George Russell’s life hung in the balance after a shocking ambush.
The recent episode, titled Ex-Communicated, showcased a dramatic rescue of the Russell family’s fortunes through Larry’s finding of a copper mine. However, the story took a dark turn when George was confronted at a gentlemen’s club by an unidentified assailant posing as a delivery person. The episode ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans fearing for George’s future as the screen faded to black just as a gun was drawn.
Amidst the chaos, Oscar van Rhijn experienced a poignant moment of vulnerability, mourning the death of his friend John Adams. In a rare instance of honesty, he revealed his struggles with his sexuality to Marian, Agnes, and Ada. Meanwhile, Marian broke off her engagement with Larry after discovering discrepancies in his story about the night of their engagement, creating further tension within the group.
The Gilded Age, created by Julian Fellowes, dives deep into the power struggles of 1880s New York, chronicling the intense clash between old money and new. The series has captivated audiences with its lush visuals and complex character dynamics, featuring characters like Bertha Russell and Marian Brook who navigate the perilous waters of wealth and influence.
The finale promises to be just as explosive as the preceding episode, with expectations for major resolutions to the season’s conflicts and potentially even more cliffhangers. Fans can catch the final episode Sunday at 9 PM ET on HBO and Max, shortly followed by streaming availability.
