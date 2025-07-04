Gill and Jadeja Propel India in Second Test Against England

BIRMINGHAM, England — India leads England by 510 runs in the second Test after Day 3 as they finished the innings at 587 runs. India’s captain, Shubman Gill, powered the team with a remarkable double-century, scoring 269 runs before taking a stunning catch to aid in reducing England to 77 for 3 by the end of the day.

India made significant strides in the match, bolstered by Gill’s commanding performance. He emphasized the need for a stronger lower-order batting lineup following two recent collapses. Gill partnered with Ravindra Jadeja and others to build critical runs, and they added a total of 372 runs for the last five wickets.

Jadeja contributed 89 runs, showcasing his skill against England’s bowlers early in the day. After exchanging banter with Ben Stokes, he fell to Josh Tongue shortly before lunch. Washington Sundar played cautiously, adding critical runs while Gill dominated the scoring.

England’s response was shaky as their top-order batsmen struggled against India’s bowling attack. Akash Deep, in for Jasprit Bumrah, impressed by dismissing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope quickly. Mohammed Siraj also made an impact, sending Zak Crawley back to the pavilion with a classic edge to slip.

As the day progressed, Joe Root and Harry Brook attempted to stabilize England’s innings, but their combined effort of 52 runs fell short of turning the tide. Gill wrapped up his innings and quickly returned to fielding, displaying his prowess with a spectacular catch.

With England trailing significantly, India’s bowlers will look to build on their early successes as they aim to take 20 wickets to secure a victory in the Test series.