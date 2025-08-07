Gina Carano Settles Lawsuit With Disney and Lucasfilm

LOS ANGELES, CA — Disney and Lucasfilm have settled a lawsuit with actress Gina Carano, who had accused the studios of wrongful termination and discrimination following her firing from the popular series ‘The Mandalorian.’

A spokesperson for Lucasfilm announced the conclusion of the lawsuit on August 7, 2025, stating, ‘With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.’

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. Carano filed her lawsuit in 2024 after claiming she was let go for expressing right-wing opinions on social media. Elon Musk, owner of X, helped fund her legal fees.

The controversy started in 2021 when Carano shared a post that drew parallels between being a Republican and Jews during the Nazi regime. Following the post, Lucasfilm announced her termination from the series, citing her social media behavior as inconsistent with the company’s values.

In her suit, Carano alleged both harassment and defamation, stating that she was treated unfairly compared to her male co-stars, who also made controversial posts. She argued that Lucasfilm ignored offensive comments made by actors like Pedro Pascal.

During the lawsuit process, Disney sought to dismiss the case, asserting its First Amendment rights to distance itself from talent whose views could alienate fans. However, the case continued until the recent settlement announcement.

Carano has not publicly commented on the settlement, but earlier indicated her belief that her firing exemplified wider issues around free speech. ‘The truth shall set you free,’ she wrote on social media following the announcement.