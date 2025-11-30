News
Gio Benitez Confirmed in Catholic Church Amid Controversy
NEW YORK, NY — Gio Benitez, co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” was confirmed in the Catholic Church on November 26, sparking backlash from conservative groups online.
The confirmation ceremony took place at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Manhattan, where Benitez’s husband, Tommy DiDario, served as his sponsor. This was a significant moment for Benitez, who publicly shared his faith journey that includes influences from Pope Francis and Fr. James Martin, SJ.
In an emotional Instagram post, Benitez reflected on his journey, saying, “Six months ago, the death of a humble pope unexpectedly took me on a journey that was a lifetime in the making.” He expressed gratitude for Fr. Martin’s message of inclusivity that resonated deeply with him.
Fr. Eric Andrews, the pastor of St. Paul’s, administered the sacrament, which Benitez described as a culmination of his lifelong exploration of faith, having been baptized at age 15. He emphasized the importance of love and acceptance in recognizing God’s presence in his life.
Despite the positive support from many users online, Benitez faced harsh criticism on social media, particularly on the platform X (formerly Twitter). Some conservative users labeled his confirmation a scandal.
John Grosso, writing for The National Catholic Reporter, noted the mixed reactions. He highlighted the joy expressed by Benitez and supporters, contrasting it with negative commentary from figures like Dominican Fr. Peter Totleben, who criticized Fr. Martin.
Grosso pointed out that such divisive comments represent a minority of opinions, as the majority of responses to Benitez’s posts were supportive and celebratory. He encouraged focus on the love that Benitez’s journey represents, noting the warmth extended to him by the community.
“Benitez’s story is a testament to the joy of inclusivity in faith,” Grosso stated. “The real scandal lies in the division and negativity, not in welcoming someone into the faith.”
Benitez’s confirmation serves as a hopeful example for LGBTQ+ Catholics and emphasizes the importance of acceptance within the Church.
