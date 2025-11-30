Sports
Gio Lopez Injured in UNC Football Finale Against NC State
Chapel Hill, North Carolina — UNC quarterback Gio Lopez is questionable to return after suffering a left ankle injury during the team’s regular season finale against NC State on Saturday. The injury occurred in the third quarter when Lopez attempted a pass but was hit after releasing the football.
An NC State defensive player rolled over Lopez’s leg, resulting in a visibly painful scene. Lopez immediately grabbed his injured leg and showed clear signs of distress. Medical staff assisted him off the field, and he was quickly taken to the locker room.
Lopez was able to take a few small hops on his right foot but did not apply weight to his left leg. Before his exit, he had completed 11 of 16 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown.
Max Johnson replaced Lopez after the injury. Johnson’s performance will be crucial as the Tar Heels look to maintain their momentum for the remainder of the game.
Fans and teammates anxiously await updates on Lopez’s status as the injury’s severity is still unclear.
