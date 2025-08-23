Gio Reyna Joins Borussia Monchengladbach from Dortmund

Dortmund, Germany — Gio Reyna has finalized his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to league rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach, effective immediately. The announcement came on Friday after Gladbach confirmed an agreement in principle for the U.S. Men's National Team midfielder, with Reyna undergoing a medical the following day.

At just 22 years old, Reyna aims for more consistent playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the United States will co-host. His contract with Dortmund was set to expire next summer, and the club believed that extending it would not benefit either party.

Reyna’s career at Dortmund has seen him struggle for game time in recent seasons. After joining the club at age 16 in July 2019, he became the youngest player to make 50 Bundesliga appearances at only 18. Since the 2021-22 season, however, Reyna has started only 14 Bundesliga matches. His last season included 26 appearances, but only five were as a starter.

After a loan to Nottingham Forest in the latter half of the 2023-24 season, Reyna faced injury struggles, missing significant games due to a groin problem. He was also not selected for the U.S. Gold Cup squad this summer, as Dortmund intended for him to participate in the Club World Cup.

Throughout his time with Dortmund, Reyna accumulated 147 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 18 assists. The club’s decision to allow his contract to run down reflects the ongoing difficulties he faced with injuries, limiting his consistency on the field.

In joining Gladbach, Reyna will reunite with teammate Joe Scally, a close friend with whom he developed at New York City FC. As he takes his next step, the hope is that he can rediscover his form and become a regular contributor ahead of the upcoming World Cup.