Giorgia Meloni Urges Support for Trump Ahead of White House Talks

Washington, D.C. — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Washington on August 18, 2025, for crucial talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and other European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting aims to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and strategies for peace.

Meloni emphasized the importance of supporting Trump’s efforts in her discussions with allies. She warned that attacking Trump could jeopardize international unity and peace negotiations. ‘If we attack him, everything could fall apart,’ Meloni stated.

As the leaders gathered, the format of their public statements became a major point of contention. Previous interactions between Trump and Zelensky were marked by discord, with reports suggesting that the style of communication would need to be adjusted to avoid overshadowing Zelensky’s voice.

The prime minister highlighted the risk posed by Trump’s vocal dominance, urging for a more formal approach, similar to past US-EU communications. ‘We must be patient and tenacious,’ Meloni noted, advocating for collaborative strategies even amid rising tensions.

One key topic for discussion was the future of Ukraine and its territorial integrity. Meloni insists that Ukraine should not feel abandoned and should be included in every decision affecting its future. She articulated a vision for a security framework that would protect Ukraine even if it is not formally part of NATO.

In contrast, Macron of France supports more direct military action from European nations. When posed with the question of possible troop deployments, Meloni questioned the implications of such actions, considering the substantial Russian military presence. ‘How many troops should we send?’ she asked, raising concerns about potential escalations.

The leaders are also contemplating Italy’s proposal to host a trilateral summit with Trump and Zelensky. Macron, however, has pushed for Geneva as a venue, reflecting the ongoing debate among European leaders on strategy and diplomacy.

As these discussions unfold, the fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance, with both diplomatic and military considerations taking center stage. Meloni’s persistent push for a unified European approach against Russian aggression stands as a focal point of her agenda.

The outcomes of today’s meetings might pave the way for significant developments in the Ukraine crisis, with leaders hopeful of a cohesive direction moving forward.