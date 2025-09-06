Business
Giorgio Armani, Fashion Icon, Passes Away at 91
MILAN, Italy — Renowned fashion designer Giorgio Armani died on September 4, 2025, at the age of 91. His career spanned over five decades, transforming the world of high fashion and the red carpet.
Armani began his journey in the fashion industry in the 1970s after working at a Milan department store. He gained acclaim for his relaxed and drapey suits, which defied the traditional styles of the time. His work helped redefine men’s and women’s fashion, moving away from the conventional ‘power suit’ towards styles that evoked a sense of effortless elegance.
He quickly won over Hollywood, notably dressing actress Diane Keaton for her Academy Award win in 1978 for “Annie Hall.” His breakout moment in the industry came when he dressed Richard Gere in the 1980 film “American Gigolo,” showcasing his signature slouchy suits that became synonymous with modern menswear.
During the 1980s and 1990s, Armani’s influence grew as he dressed numerous stars for the Oscars. Jodie Foster made headlines when she accepted her Oscar in 1992 wearing a distinct pink Armani suit.
Armani’s impact extended beyond individual performances, as his name became linked with luxury and sophistication on the red carpet. His success was complemented by a keen eye for marketing, as he established his brand’s presence in Hollywood through celebrity partnerships and elaborate fashion shows.
Despite controversies surrounding the uniformity of androgynous styles he promoted, his contributions to fashion cannot be understated. He is credited with pushing boundaries and prioritizing quality in fashion design.
As the news of his passing spreads, tributes from the fashion world continue to pour in, celebrating a legacy that reshaped modern glamour.
