Giovanni Leoni Declines Move Amid Interest from AC Milan and Juventus

MILAN, Italy – Giovanni Leoni, a defender for Parma Calcio, will not seek a transfer this summer, despite interest from major clubs like AC Milan and Juventus. This news came to light on July 3, 2025, through reports from Sky Sport Italia.

Leoni, who only joined Parma last summer for approximately €7 million from Sampdoria, showcased exceptional talent during the recent Serie A season. The 19-year-old played a key role in helping Parma avoid relegation under coach Cristian Chivu.

Chivu, now managing Inter Milan, expressed interest in bringing Leoni to his new club. Juventus is also showing interest, but AC Milan appears most eager to acquire him. The Rossoneri are contemplating a trade, potentially including young forward Mattia Liberali and cash, to sweeten their offer.

Despite this interest, Parma management is in no hurry to sell Leoni. He has indicated that he believes another season at Parma could further his development.

According to sources, Leoni plans to remain at Stadio Ennio Tardini and will not pressure the club for a transfer, valuing his growth over immediate moves.