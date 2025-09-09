Business
Girl Scouts Debut New Rocky Road-Inspired Cookie for 2026 Season
NEW YORK — The Girl Scouts of the USA has announced the addition of a new cookie, named Exploremores, to their lineup for the upcoming season. The sandwich cookie, inspired by rocky road ice cream, will be available during the 2026 cookie sales starting in January.
Exploremores features a rich chocolate cookie filled with chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored crème. The cookie aims to reflect “the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout,” according to a press release from the organization.
The Girl Scouts’ annual cookie sale, which includes popular varieties such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs, involves nearly 700,000 scouts nationwide. Local troops sell cookies both online and at booths.
This new cookie is part of a recent lineup revamp. Earlier this year, the organization introduced S’mores and Toast-Yay! cookies, which were well received. Proceeds from sales support local Girl Scout troops and councils, funding community programs and activities.
“With each cookie box sold, consumers are supporting Girl Scouts as they learn, grow, and thrive,” the organization stated. A spokesperson emphasized that “all proceeds stay local to help power amazing experiences for Girl Scouts in your community.”
The organization has faced financial challenges in recent years, including voting to increase membership dues by 160% over the next few years to stabilize their finances. The Girl Scouts projected an operating loss of $5.6 million in 2024.
Membership dues accounted for $38 million in revenue in 2023 from nearly 2 million members, making it the largest source of income for the organization. However, due to rising costs and declining participation, the organization has begun to adjust prices for their cookies. In 2023, some councils increased cookie prices to $6 per box.
Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January to April, with specific dates varying by location. Cookie fans can sign up for notifications about sales or text “Cookies” to 59618 for updates.
Recent Posts
- Diego Luna and Mayor Macías Close 10th Hay Festival in Querétaro
- Purata Discusses World Cup Aspirations, Praises Japan and South Korea
- Lee Kang-in Faces Competition at PSG Amid Injuries
- Atlético Bucaramanga Aims for Surprise in Liga BetPlay
- Ancelotti Expected to Rest Raphinha for Brazil’s Match Against Bolivia
- Crawford Challenges Canelo in Historic Boxing Clash
- 19.7 Million Children Vaccinated in Polio Campaign Across Pakistan
- Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Begin With Intense Matchups
- Craig Conover Launches New Production Company Amid Career Evolution
- U.S. Soccer Plans Friendly Matches Against Portugal and Belgium
- Fever Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Injury Struggles
- Global Filmmakers Unite to Boycott Israeli Film Institutions Amid Gaza Crisis
- Chelsea FC Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Upcoming Matches
- September Waiver Wire Watch: Players to Add Now
- AC Milan Optimistic About Christian Pulisic Contract Renewal
- Emiliana Arango Faces Magda Linette in WTA Guadalajara Match Today
- Yankees Eyeing Luis Arraez for Roster Improvement
- New HBO Series ‘Task’ Explores Crime and Family Dynamics
- Packers Sign WR Christian Watson to $13.25 Million Extension
- Álvaro Fidalgo Eyes Opportunity with Mexican National Team