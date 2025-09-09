Girl Scouts Debut New Rocky Road-Inspired Cookie for 2026 Season

NEW YORK — The Girl Scouts of the USA has announced the addition of a new cookie, named Exploremores, to their lineup for the upcoming season. The sandwich cookie, inspired by rocky road ice cream, will be available during the 2026 cookie sales starting in January.

Exploremores features a rich chocolate cookie filled with chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored crème. The cookie aims to reflect “the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout,” according to a press release from the organization.

The Girl Scouts’ annual cookie sale, which includes popular varieties such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs, involves nearly 700,000 scouts nationwide. Local troops sell cookies both online and at booths.

This new cookie is part of a recent lineup revamp. Earlier this year, the organization introduced S’mores and Toast-Yay! cookies, which were well received. Proceeds from sales support local Girl Scout troops and councils, funding community programs and activities.

“With each cookie box sold, consumers are supporting Girl Scouts as they learn, grow, and thrive,” the organization stated. A spokesperson emphasized that “all proceeds stay local to help power amazing experiences for Girl Scouts in your community.”

The organization has faced financial challenges in recent years, including voting to increase membership dues by 160% over the next few years to stabilize their finances. The Girl Scouts projected an operating loss of $5.6 million in 2024.

Membership dues accounted for $38 million in revenue in 2023 from nearly 2 million members, making it the largest source of income for the organization. However, due to rising costs and declining participation, the organization has begun to adjust prices for their cookies. In 2023, some councils increased cookie prices to $6 per box.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January to April, with specific dates varying by location. Cookie fans can sign up for notifications about sales or text “Cookies” to 59618 for updates.