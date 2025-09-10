The Girlfriend: A Showdown of Love and Manipulation

London, England — A new psychological thriller miniseries, The Girlfriend, is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 10. Directed by Robin Wright and based on Michelle Frances‘ novel, the series features a gripping story about love, manipulation, and intense family dynamics.

The Girlfriend opens with a tense scene where voices inside an upscale London home argue violently. “Laura, put the knife down!” and “I need to protect him from you!” hint at the turmoil that will unfold. Before delving into the specifics of the six-hour-long miniseries, the narrative rewinds five months to set the stage for its primary characters and conflicts.

At the center of the drama are Laura, played by Wright, and Cherry, portrayed by Olivia Cooke. Laura is a successful art gallery owner and protective mother to Daniel Sanderson, a med student played by Laurie Davidson. When Daniel introduces Cherry as his serious girlfriend, Laura’s seemingly supportive demeanor begins to reveal layers of jealousy and class prejudice.

Cherry, who has a working-class background and aims for social ascension, starkly contrasts with the affluent Sanderson family. Her entrance into their home, complete with a plunging red dress and dark makeup, immediately sets Laura on edge. Laura’s protective instincts morph into obsession as she tries to undermine Cherry’s influence over Daniel.

The plot cleverly unfolds from multiple perspectives, illustrating the discrepancies between the characters’ views and motivations. What seems benign in one context may reveal itself as manipulative in another. Through alternating narratives, The Girlfriend explores themes of class and power dynamics, posing the question: who is genuinely the villain?

The cast is rounded out with talented actors such as Waleed Zuaiter, Tanya Moodie, Anna Chancellor, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, all contributing to the rich texture of the show. Each character grapples with their feelings of love, control, and ambition, providing a captivating performance landscape.

The allure of The Girlfriend lies not only in its engaging storyline but also in the remarkable performances. Wright and Cooke challenge each other on screen, pushing the drama into exhilarating territories as they navigate their complex relationship. Critics note the interplay between the characters as powerful yet absurd, bringing a fresh take to the genre of psychological thrillers.

Despite its melodramatic elements, The Girlfriend promises to captivate viewers looking for an escape into a world of high-stakes emotional warfare. As audiences tune in to the series, they’ll discover whether Laura’s fierce protection of her son is justified or if it’s simply a reflection of her underlying fears.

All six episodes of The Girlfriend will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting September 10, making it a must-watch for fans of psychological dramas.