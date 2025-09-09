Entertainment
The Girlfriend: A Twisty Thriller of Love and Betrayal
LOS ANGELES, CA — The new thriller series “The Girlfriend,” premiering on September 10 on Prime Video, explores the intricate and often dangerous dynamics between a mother and her son’s girlfriend. With Robin Wright directing and starring, the show reveals how love can manifest in unexpected and unsettling ways.
The story centers on Daniel, a privileged surgeon, who brings his new girlfriend, Cherry, home to meet his family. From the moment they arrive, tension fills the air as Daniel’s protective mother, Laura, played by Wright, senses that Cherry is hiding something significant.
As the series unfolds, the relationship between Laura and Cherry becomes increasingly fraught. They continue to mask their growing animosity with polite smiles while engaging in a battle of wills. “It’s a slippery, clever game of consequences
Recent Posts
- Elizabeth Gilbert Explores Love and Loss in New Memoir
- Ariana Grande Tickets On Sale For 2026 Tour Starting This Week
- Smokey Bones to Close 15 Locations, Shift to Twin Peaks
- Sheboygan Schools Launch 2025 Project House This Tuesday
- Patagonia Acquires Okefenokee Swamp for Conservation
- Ex-WhatsApp Security Head Sues Meta Over User Privacy Failures
- Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins
- Massive Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai’s Manufacturing Plans in Georgia
- Celebrity Birthdays: Wiz Khalifa, David Arquette, and More Celebrate Today
- NFL Mulls Discipline for Carter After Controversial Ejection
- Trump Pressures Candidates in NYC Mayoral Race to Withdraw
- Immigration Raid Hits Hyundai Plant in Georgia, Sparking Outcry
- Borderlands 4 Launch Times Confirmed Ahead of September Release
- Kissing Bugs Spread Chagas Disease Across 32 States in the U.S.
- SNL Finalizes Season 51 Cast with Key Returnees and New Faces
- Telecom Argentina Expands 5G and Data Centers Amid Growth
- Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz Targets Immigrants in Chicago
- Ohio State Dominates Grambling State in 70-0 Blowout Win
- Philippines Senate Leadership Shift Alters Power Dynamics
- Massachusetts Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Viral Kiss Cam Incident