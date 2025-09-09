The Girlfriend: A Twisty Thriller of Love and Betrayal

LOS ANGELES, CA — The new thriller series “The Girlfriend,” premiering on September 10 on Prime Video, explores the intricate and often dangerous dynamics between a mother and her son’s girlfriend. With Robin Wright directing and starring, the show reveals how love can manifest in unexpected and unsettling ways.

The story centers on Daniel, a privileged surgeon, who brings his new girlfriend, Cherry, home to meet his family. From the moment they arrive, tension fills the air as Daniel’s protective mother, Laura, played by Wright, senses that Cherry is hiding something significant.

As the series unfolds, the relationship between Laura and Cherry becomes increasingly fraught. They continue to mask their growing animosity with polite smiles while engaging in a battle of wills. “It’s a slippery, clever game of consequences