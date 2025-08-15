Girona FC Faces Rayo Vallecano in Hot Season Opener

GIRONA, Spain — Girona FC is set to host Rayo Vallecano on August 15, 2025, in the opening match of LaLiga’s 2025-26 season, despite high temperature warnings. With expected temperatures soaring above 32 degrees Celsius at kickoff, Girona’s management had requested to postpone the match for health and safety reasons. However, LaLiga officials have denied the request.

Montilivi Stadium is fully sold out, showcasing the enthusiasm of Girona’s supporters, who are eager to see their team return to form after a challenging previous season. Head coach Míchel Sánchez is optimistic as he leads a squad that includes familiar faces like Asprilla, Krejci, Yangel Herrera, and Tsygankov along with newcomers such as Thomas Lemar and Vítor Reis.

The absence of Uroš Ćosić and Abel Ruiz due to injury means that Míchel’s strategizing efforts are crucial. The match will see Bojan Miovski filling the lone striker role in the absence of key players, including veteran Cristhian Stuani, who is unavailable due to personal reasons.

On the opposition, Rayo Vallecano approaches the season with heightened spirits following their best finish since 2012-13. Coach Íñigo Pérez aims to balance potential distractions from their European campaign while focusing on a strong start to the league. Rayo has reinforced its squad, with Carlos Corberán facilitating a key signing from Valencia.

Currently, Girona’s performance is at a crossroad with statistics revealing a struggle, as the team has lost 60% of its last 30 competitions. Yet, fans remain hopeful that the energy from the home crowd will bolster their performance against a Rayo team that enjoys a good record against them.

The match will kick off at 7:00 PM local time, marking a significant moment for both clubs as they seek to make their mark in the new season.