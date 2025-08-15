Girona and Rayo Vallecano Kick Off La Liga Season

GIRONA, Spain — The 2025-26 La Liga season kicks off on Friday evening at Estadi Montilivi when Girona hosts Rayo Vallecano.

Girona finished 16th last season, just one point above relegation, while Rayo Vallecano placed eighth, qualifying for the Conference League playoff round. This opener is significant for both teams as they look to improve from last year’s performances.

After a stellar 2023-24 where Girona finished third, the team struggled during the 2024-25 campaign, balancing European and domestic matches. To strengthen their lineup, Girona has added four players this summer, including Hugo Rincon and Vitor Reis.

Coach Michel’s team will miss Miguel Gutierrez due to an ankle injury, while several others, including Ivan Martin and Donny van de Beek, are also out. Nonetheless, the new signings are poised to make their debuts.

Last season, Girona and Rayo Vallecano faced off twice, with a scoreless draw in their first match and Rayo claiming a 2-1 victory in the return fixture.

On the other hand, Rayo Vallecano is looking to build on an impressive season. They aim to contend for European spots once again, buoyed by key signings including goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, who is expected to start on Friday.

In pre-season, Girona recorded a diverse range of results, while Rayo’s campaign ended on a high note with a win against Monterrey. Both teams are set for an intriguing encounter as they face off for the first points of the season.

The potential starting lineups see Girona placing trust in newly signed players and maintaining veteran talent, whereas Rayo Vallecano aims for stability with a slightly familiar side.

The opening match is expected to be keenly contested as both clubs seek to lay down a marker for the season ahead.