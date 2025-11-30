Girona, Spain – In a thrilling upset, Girona leads Real Madrid 1-0 in their Liga matchup on November 30, 2025. The surprising score came from midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who scored a remarkable goal that deflected under the bar and past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The 25-year-old Moroccan player found the net in the 45th minute after a well-coordinated team move. Just moments earlier, a goal by Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid was disallowed by the referee, setting the stage for Girona’s momentum shift.

The match, part of the 14th round of Liga, began at 21:00 local time and has seen Girona playing defensively, trying to hold onto their lead against the formidable Madrid squad.

Fans following the game live can tune in on beIN SPORTS 1 for up-to-the-minute updates, player stats, and detailed commentary. As the game unfolds, speculation about its outcome grows, particularly after Girona’s unexpected lead against one of Spain’s top teams.

According to official sources, Girona’s head coach Míchel deployed a 4-3-3 formation, featuring players like goalkeeper P. Gazzaniga and forward V. Tsygankov. Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso matched up with a similar formation, including stars like J. Bellingham and K. Mbappé.

The match took place at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, a venue known for its energetic atmosphere, particularly during such competitive games. As the first half comes to a close, the question remains whether Girona can maintain their lead against the defending champions.