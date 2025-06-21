Gisele Bündchen Paddleboards Off Surfside After Welcoming Third Child

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Gisele Bündchen showcased her picturesque post-baby body during a paddleboard outing last weekend, just four months after the birth of her third child. The model, 43, was spotted enjoying the sunny weather off the coast of Surfside, wearing a stylish white one-piece swimsuit paired with a brown visor and large sunglasses.

Bündchen appeared to be in high spirits as she paddleboarded through the water, smiling at onlookers. The outing comes amid her new relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, which reportedly began following her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady in October 2022.

In a recent interview, Bündchen described her life as notably different since welcoming her baby boy. “Getting my hair and makeup done feels like I’m on vacation,” she said. “With a baby, the nights are so short that I’ve barely brushed my hair in the last few months!” However, she expressed optimism by adding, “Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I’m back in control.”

Both Bündchen and Valente have maintained a close friendship while training together. She originally sought out Valente to instruct her son, Benjamin, in jiu-jitsu. “I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction,” she explained. After some time, they transitioned from student-teacher dynamics to a romantic relationship, reportedly starting in June 2023.

The Brazilian supermodel also made headlines this summer after appearing on the cover of Vogue France’s June/July issue, where she reflected on her journey and stated, “I feel more comfortable in my own skin.” Bündchen shares two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Brady and noted her favorite moments now are spent with her three kids. “Time at home with my kids is absolutely priceless,” she shared.

This paddleboarding outing follows a period of change for Bündchen, who is enjoying life post-divorce and embracing motherhood anew. Fans and observers continue to praise her for her stunning looks and positivity as she navigates this new chapter of her life.