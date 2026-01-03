Giulia Faces Off Against Chelsea Green for Women’s Title

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Women’s United States Champion Giulia is set to challenge Chelsea Green for the title she lost. This match will take place on WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on USA Network.

Giulia, who had a brief and forgettable title run, aims to reclaim the championship from Green, the Superstar who took it from her in an upset. Giulia’s recent performances have not resonated with audiences, leading to speculation about her potential resurgence.

In addition to the title match, the show will feature an eight-woman tag team match. This bout will see Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss face off against Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and The Kabuki Warriors. This setup is reminiscent of past WarGames matchups, promising an exciting night for wrestling fans.

Drew McIntyre will also make headlines as he is expected to announce the stipulations for his upcoming Three Stages of Hell match against Cody Rhodes. This showdown is slated for the following week on the January 9 SmackDown episode.

The match tonight is pivotal not just for Giulia but for SmackDown as a whole. The brand is returning to a three-hour format, which has drawn mixed reactions from fans. While there are hopes that the extra time could reinvigorate the show, its recent history has led to skepticism regarding its creative direction.