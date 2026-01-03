Sports
Giulia Faces Off Against Chelsea Green for Women’s Title
STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Women’s United States Champion Giulia is set to challenge Chelsea Green for the title she lost. This match will take place on WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on USA Network.
Giulia, who had a brief and forgettable title run, aims to reclaim the championship from Green, the Superstar who took it from her in an upset. Giulia’s recent performances have not resonated with audiences, leading to speculation about her potential resurgence.
In addition to the title match, the show will feature an eight-woman tag team match. This bout will see Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss face off against Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and The Kabuki Warriors. This setup is reminiscent of past WarGames matchups, promising an exciting night for wrestling fans.
Drew McIntyre will also make headlines as he is expected to announce the stipulations for his upcoming Three Stages of Hell match against Cody Rhodes. This showdown is slated for the following week on the January 9 SmackDown episode.
The match tonight is pivotal not just for Giulia but for SmackDown as a whole. The brand is returning to a three-hour format, which has drawn mixed reactions from fans. While there are hopes that the extra time could reinvigorate the show, its recent history has led to skepticism regarding its creative direction.
Recent Posts
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts