Sports
Giulia Gwinn Injured Early in Euro Championship Opener
St. Gallen, Switzerland – The German national team’s captain, Giulia Gwinn, was forced to leave the field early due to an injury in the Euro Championship opener on Tuesday evening. The 26-year-old midfielder was substituted shortly before halftime after a collision that affected her left knee.
Gwinn, visibly emotional, left the field in tears while being helped off by staff. This unfortunate incident happened just minutes after she had led the DFB team onto the pitch against their opponents.
Having previously suffered two anterior cruciate ligament injuries in her career, Gwinn’s injury raises concerns about her fitness and availability for the rest of the tournament. The FC Bayern Munich player is considered a key member of the team under head coach Christian Wück.
Before her substitution, Gwinn was seen sitting on the ground, wincing in pain. Carlotta Wamser came on to replace her in the match.
