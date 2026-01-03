Sports
Giulia Takes on Chelsea Green for U.S. Championship Title
Kingsport, TN – Former Women’s United States Champion Giulia will challenge current titleholder Chelsea Green for the title this Friday on SmackDown.
The championship match is highly anticipated as Giulia seeks to reclaim the gold from Green, who recently defeated her for the belt. The event will kick off the new year with a special three-hour episode of SmackDown, airing at 8 ET/7 CT on USA Network.
In a surprising twist, Green has recently undergone a change in her presentation. Fans have noticed that she is now being referred to as ‘Karen’ in promo materials and commentary. This change came just ahead of Monday’s WWE RAW and has sparked discussions among wrestling fans.
The name change appears to have originated from a playful jab made by Green during social media exchanges, which WWE has decided to amplify. This shift is significant as WWE typically reserves such changes for storyline developments.
Labeling Green as ‘Karen’ plays into the narrative of confidence for the champion, Giulia. It puts Green in a position to either embrace the comment or retort with a stronger response. Some fans find humor in the change, while others believe it presents an opportunity for Green to revamp her character.
The confrontation between Giulia and Green is expected to add tension to the championship match and entertain the SmackDown audience. Fans will be eager to see who walks away with the title.
