Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road to Close Due to Severe Weather

WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Glacier National Park announced that the alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road will close at 8 p.m. on Friday due to heavy rain and forecasted snowfall. The closure will affect the area between Avalanche and Jackson Glacier Overlook.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from 2 a.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday. Predictions indicate that heavy, wet snow will accumulate above 5,000 feet, with a “high chance of 5 to 12 inches of snow above 6,000 feet.” There is also a possibility of up to 2 feet of snow, accompanied by wind gusts reaching 40 mph in the highest terrain.

Park officials warn that visitors should expect significant disruptions, leading to dangerous or impossible travel conditions. They also advise backcountry hikers to be cautious, as navigating high elevation trails may become challenging.

Glacier National Park will reassess conditions and reopen the closed sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road when it is safe to do so. For the latest updates, visitors can check the park’s website or sign up for notifications by texting GNPROADS to 333111.