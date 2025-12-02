Sports
Gladbach Prepares for DFB-Pokal Clash Against St. Pauli
Mönchengladbach, Germany – Borussia Mönchengladbach is set to face FC St. Pauli in the DFB-Pokal round of 16 on Tuesday, December 2, at 6 p.m. local time. The match comes after an impressive run for Gladbach, who are hoping to secure their first title since 1995.
This season, Borussia has won three matches in the DFB-Pokal, putting them within touching distance of a final appearance in Berlin. A victory on Tuesday could bring them closer to a championship, something they last celebrated after defeating Wolfsburg 3-0.
In a recent online poll conducted by BILD, over 21,000 fans shared their expectations for the team’s success in the tournament. According to the results, 21 percent believe Borussia can win the Pokal, while another seven percent predict a trip to the final, albeit without a title. However, 35 percent anticipate the team’s dream of the title will end in the quarterfinals, echoing last season’s disappointing exit at the hands of Saarbrücken.
The poll revealed a mix of optimism and caution among fans. Despite the team’s current form, which includes five matches without a loss, 13 percent of participants fear an upset against St. Pauli, a team Gladbach had recently beaten comfortably.
As the anticipation builds for the match, Gladbach fans are hopeful their team can turn their aspirations into reality and make a significant run in this year’s DFB-Pokal.
