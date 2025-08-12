Gladiator II Streams Worldwide, Tops Charts After Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ridley Scott‘s highly anticipated film, Gladiator II, is now available to stream in several countries and has quickly climbed the streaming charts. This sequel follows Scott’s previous films, including Napoleon and House of Gucci, which received mixed reviews.

Gladiator II marks Scott’s return to the epic historical narrative after more than two decades. The film features Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus, a character originally portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the first Gladiator. The original film, released in 2000, is known for its violent portrayal of life in the Roman Empire and the brutal battles in the Colosseum.

This sequel, released in theaters in October 2023, has already grossed $462.2 million globally and gained several nominations for the 97th Academy Awards. Following its streaming release, Gladiator II has entered Netflix’s global Top 10, demonstrating its popularity with audiences.

Although sequels often struggle to match their predecessors’ acclaim, Gladiator II has received positive feedback. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have given it a score of 70%, while audience scores sit at 81%. Praise has been directed toward performances, particularly Denzel Washington‘s role, and the film’s engaging action.

Scott revealed that fans might not have to wait long for Gladiator III. In a recent interview, he stated, “I’ve already got eight pages. I’ve got the beginning of a very good footprint. If there’s a Gladiator III, I don’t think you’d ever go back into the arena. But I had to go back into the arena.”

Alongside Mescal, Gladiator II boasts a strong cast, including Pedro Pascal as General Marcus Acacius, Joseph Quinn as Caracalla, and Fred Hechinger as Geta. Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprise their roles from the original film, and Washington adds star power to the ensemble.

The official synopsis captures the film’s essence: “Years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the powerful emperors of Rome conquer his home. With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, he looks to the past to find the strength and honor needed to return the glory of Rome to its people.”