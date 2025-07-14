Gladys Russell’s Struggles Highlighted in The Gilded Age’s Season 3 Episode 4

NEW YORK, NY — In the latest episode of HBO’s hit drama The Gilded Age, audiences witnessed a pivotal moment for the character Gladys Russell. The ambitious plans of her mother, Bertha, played by Carrie Coon, came to fruition as Gladys was sent down the aisle to marry the Duke of Buckingham, portrayed by Ben Lamb.

Actress Taissa Farmiga, who plays Gladys, shared insights on her character’s emotional journey as she faced an arranged marriage that she did not want. Despite voicing her discontent, Gladys ultimately succumbed to the pressures exerted by her mother and the societal norms of the 1880s.

Farmiga reflected on the challenges of portraying a young woman caught between personal desire and familial obligation. “Sometimes I just want to shake her and say, ‘do what you want to do! You have one life!’” she said. “But then I remember it’s the 1880s when women didn’t have the choices we do now.”

As Gladys relinquished her dreams of love for the stability that comes with marrying into high society, her father, George Russell (Morgan Spector), supported the marriage for Gladys’ reputation despite his initial objections. This conflict added layers to her character’s emotional turmoil.

“There’s disappointment in Billy Carlton for not fighting for her,” Farmiga explained, referencing a previous love interest. “Gladys feels betrayed by her father who promised she could marry for love but instead sided with her mother.”

This episode showcased not just a wedding, but the deeper struggles faced by women of that era. Farmiga noted that the wedding moment was filled with numbness for Gladys rather than joy, culminating a series of intense emotions leading up to the day.

In future episodes, Gladys seeks to reclaim her agency amidst the confines of her marriage. Farmiga hinted at a rollercoaster of emotions as her character navigates newfound confidence against the backdrop of societal expectations.

The Gilded Age continues to air on Sundays, capturing the ongoing complexities of wealth, family, and personal freedom in a changing America.