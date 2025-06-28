Glastonbury Festival 2025 Begins with Star-Studded Lineup

Worthy Farm, Somerset, England — The Glastonbury Festival 2025 has officially kicked off this week, bringing together music lovers and top artists from various genres for a weekend packed with performances.

This year, the legendary Pyramid Stage features headliners such as The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo, with additional acts including Charli XCX, Rod Stewart, and The Prodigy scheduled to perform.

The festival runs from June 25 to 29 and has unveiled a full schedule that includes over 3,000 performers across multiple stages. The opening ceremonies took place on the first evening, featuring the Flame of Hope and an aerial circus performance.

“It’s truly exciting to see both established stars and new talents sharing the stage this year,” said one festival-goer. “Glastonbury always brings different vibes each time.”

Those unable to attend can still enjoy the festival, as the BBC will broadcast more than 90 hours of live performances through its channels and iPlayer for viewers in the UK.

Viewers in the United States may miss some of the experience, as access to iPlayer is restricted. However, live clips and highlights will be available on social media platforms.

The festival emphasizes its commitment to celebrating diversity in music and culture, making it a significant event for attendees and performances alike.

As the festival unfolds, fans can follow along with the live updates and schedules available on the official Glastonbury app, ensuring they won’t miss a beat.