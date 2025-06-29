Glastonbury Festival Features Diverse Lineup Amid Controversy

Worthy Farm, England — The second day of the Glastonbury Festival featured an impressive lineup of performers, including Charli XCX, Neil Young, Scissor Sisters, and Doechii, each drawing large crowds and showcasing their talents.

Pop icon Charli XCX headlined The Other Stage with an electric performance that turned the venue into a vibrant party space. She opened her set with a mash-up of tracks from her acclaimed Brat album, captivating fans with high-energy moves and engaging visuals. Despite speculation about guest appearances, only Gracie Abrams joined her virtually.

Neil Young’s performance on the Pyramid Stage offered a stark contrast. He began solo with an acoustic rendition of “Sugar Mountain” before his full band, The Chrome Hearts, joined him for a blend of rock classics. Young’s strong voice and unique guitar solos kept the audience enthralled, culminating in an emotional protest song, “Tear Your Hatred Down.”

Elsewhere, Doechii, known for her dynamic style, attracted a significant crowd at the West Holts Stage. The Florida-born rapper showcased her versatility through a rapid succession of songs and humorous moments, including a nod to her viral performance from the Met Gala.

The Scissor Sisters celebrated their reunion with a nostalgic set that featured iconic tracks. The highlight was a surprise performance by actor Ian McKellen, who delivered a memorable monologue during “Invisible Light.”

Additional performers included Brandi Carlile, who received heartfelt cheers during her acoustic set, and Raye, who impressed fans with jazzy reimaginings of her hits. Haim drew a large audience on The Park Stage, while police started reviewing potentially controversial comments made by the punk band Bob Vylan during their performance.

Despite some controversies, such as Bob Vylan’s politically charged remarks and the withdrawal of Deftones from the lineup, festival attendees have remained enthusiastic. The festival will continue on Sunday, featuring further performances including Rod Stewart and Olivia Rodrigo.