News
Glastonbury’s Historic Farm Proposal Faces Mixed Reactions
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — J-RAC Development LLC is proposing a new housing development on the historic Gutt Farm, planning to set aside 20% of the units as affordable housing. The development, encompassing 38 acres between Addison Road and Eastern Boulevard, has stirred both interest and concern among local residents.
The company announced its third revised plan last week, which includes 157 residential units: 50 three-bedroom duplexes and 57 townhomes. Attorney Andrea Gomes, representing J-RAC, explained that the proposal aims to meet both housing needs and zoning requirements. The new design offers 32 units set aside for individuals and families earning at or below 80% of the area median income.
Last November, J-RAC informally proposed 128 duplexes in 64 buildings but adjusted the plan in response to community feedback. The latest version maintains the project’s goal of providing affordable housing, increasing from the previously suggested 14% to 20% of the total units. Glastonbury residents have expressed mixed feelings, with some opposing the development due to anticipated traffic increase along Addison Road.
Those opposed have raised concerns about potential danger from additional vehicles and the possible demolition of the farm’s iconic red barn. To address traffic issues, J-RAC plans to limit vehicle access to Eastern Boulevard, reserving an access road on Addison exclusively for cyclists and pedestrians and restricting a connector to Mill Street for emergencies only.
In addition to addressing traffic, J-RAC has proposed donating approximately 3 acres of land along Addison Road to the town to help preserve the views and historic structures, according to Gomes. Local resident Rob Dakers spoke in favor of the plan, emphasizing the importance of adding affordable housing to the community.
Dakers stated, “The proposal looks to meet our severe housing need, particularly with 20% of the units being set aside as affordable in perpetuity.” The town will conduct a series of municipal reviews of the proposal in the coming months.
