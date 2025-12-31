Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Spotted Together in Miami

Miami, FL – Actor Glen Powell and actress Michelle Randolph were seen together in Miami last weekend, enjoying the holiday season. The couple, who have reportedly been dating for a few months, made their rounds at popular locations in the city.

On Saturday night, Powell, 37, and Randolph, 28, dined at Papi Steakhouse as part of a double date with David Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality, and his wife, Isabela Rangel. The couple was photographed saying goodbye to the Grutmans before heading back to their accommodations at 1 Hotel.

The next morning, the two were spotted leaving the hotel and traveling to a private airport. During their trip, they made a stop for gas and visited a smoke shop. Randolph was dressed stylishly in a white outfit, while Powell opted for a casual look.

A source revealed that Powell has been casually dating Randolph for about two months, with the pair trying to keep their relationship low-key. ‘They started seeing where things would go around October,’ the insider told Us Weekly, noting that their connection is ‘very new.’

The source also stated that they have been spending more time together lately, particularly since both have a break from filming. Randolph has spent much of this past year in Texas for work, which has helped them bond.

Randolph, who is friends with Powell’s sister, Leslie, has reportedly met Powell’s family a few times. Additionally, there were discussions about whether Powell would attend the wedding of Randolph’s sister, Cassie, to singer Brighton Reinhardt.

Powell previously dated Gigi Paris from 2020 to 2023 and faced past rumors of a romance with his co-star Sydney Sweeney. In a recent podcast appearance, Paris expressed her frustration over the speculation surrounding their relationship.

As fans keep an eye on their blossoming romance, Powell and Randolph’s holiday outing adds another chapter to their relationship.