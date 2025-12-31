Entertainment
Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Spotted Together in Miami
Miami, FL – Actor Glen Powell and actress Michelle Randolph were seen together in Miami last weekend, enjoying the holiday season. The couple, who have reportedly been dating for a few months, made their rounds at popular locations in the city.
On Saturday night, Powell, 37, and Randolph, 28, dined at Papi Steakhouse as part of a double date with David Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality, and his wife, Isabela Rangel. The couple was photographed saying goodbye to the Grutmans before heading back to their accommodations at 1 Hotel.
The next morning, the two were spotted leaving the hotel and traveling to a private airport. During their trip, they made a stop for gas and visited a smoke shop. Randolph was dressed stylishly in a white outfit, while Powell opted for a casual look.
A source revealed that Powell has been casually dating Randolph for about two months, with the pair trying to keep their relationship low-key. ‘They started seeing where things would go around October,’ the insider told Us Weekly, noting that their connection is ‘very new.’
The source also stated that they have been spending more time together lately, particularly since both have a break from filming. Randolph has spent much of this past year in Texas for work, which has helped them bond.
Randolph, who is friends with Powell’s sister, Leslie, has reportedly met Powell’s family a few times. Additionally, there were discussions about whether Powell would attend the wedding of Randolph’s sister, Cassie, to singer Brighton Reinhardt.
Powell previously dated Gigi Paris from 2020 to 2023 and faced past rumors of a romance with his co-star Sydney Sweeney. In a recent podcast appearance, Paris expressed her frustration over the speculation surrounding their relationship.
As fans keep an eye on their blossoming romance, Powell and Randolph’s holiday outing adds another chapter to their relationship.
Recent Posts
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win
- Andrew Nembhard Scores 19 Points in Close Loss to Magic
- Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian
- Bulls and Magic Face Off Amid Player Injuries and Betting Odds
- DHS Proposes Changes to H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
- Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown
- Vanna White Shares Family Photo for New Year Celebration
- Australia Faces Norway as United Cup Action Begins in Sydney
- Navy Faces Cincinnati in Liberty Bowl on January 2
- Pelicans Seek to End Losing Streak Against Trail Blazers
- Hornets Face Bucks Without Key Player Kon Knueppel
- Jim Cramer Discusses Investing in Quality Stocks Amid Market Trends
- Discover the Best Movies Streaming on Netflix Today
- Two Arrested After Missing Juvenile Found in Flagler County
- Excitement Builds for The Pitt Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max
- Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation