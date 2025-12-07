Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Are Casually Seeing Each Other

AUSTIN, Texas — Glen Powell, 37, and Michelle Randolph, 28, are reportedly “casually seeing” each other, according to an exclusive source who spoke with Us Weekly.

The insider revealed that the two started dating in October and have been trying to keep their relationship low-key for nearly two months. “It’s very new,” the source said.

While the couple is enjoying their time together, the source notes that Powell is not interested in making their romance public or rushing into a serious relationship. “He is having fun but does not want to be public with anyone right now,” the insider said.

The pair sparked dating rumors last month when a TikTok user posted a video of them at a bar in Powell’s hometown. Randolph and Powell met through mutual friends, particularly through Powell’s sister, Leslie, who is friends with Randolph.

Recently, the two actors have been able to spend more time together since they both had a break from filming. Randolph has been in Texas filming a project, which they both bond over, given that she’s grown to love the state.

The insider also reported that Randolph has met Powell’s family several times, and they think she is “sweet and lovely.” Additionally, Powell has been invited to attend Randolph’s sister Cassie Randolph’s wedding in December, but it is unclear if he will attend.

Prior to this new romance, Powell was in a relationship with Gigi Paris, which lasted from 2020 to 2023. He had previously stated that with his rising career, finding a significant relationship has been challenging.

Despite his focus on work, Powell has expressed a desire for love and family. He mentioned that if the right person comes along, he would be open to exploring a deeper relationship.

Us Weekly has reached out for comments from Powell and Randolph, but representatives have not responded yet.