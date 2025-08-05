Glen Powell Rumored for Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot

San Diego, CA — Rumors are swirling that Glen Powell may star in a reboot of the iconic horror film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, directed by JT Mollner. Both Mollner and producer Roy Lee hinted at the possibility during a discussion at San Diego Comic-Con.

Mollner, known for his work on the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk, expressed excitement about the buzz surrounding his potential involvement with the iconic franchise. “It feels very good regardless of whether any of those rumors are true,” he said. “It’s really nice because, wow, people would like to see my version of that.”

Though Mollner did not confirm the rumors outright, he acknowledged his connection with Powell, stating, “Glen is a tremendous actor and one of the first real movie stars to come along in a long time.” He praised Powell’s talent after a meeting where they discussed future projects.

Lee added a note of optimism for fans, saying, “There is some validity to it and we’re still in discussions, but nothing that’s concrete just yet.” This indicates that while talks are ongoing, no official announcements have been made.

The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, directed by Tobe Hooper and released in 1974, is considered a classic in horror cinema. Mollner stressed his reluctance to remake films he views as perfect. “I don’t like the idea of remaking movies that I think are perfect,” he noted. “And I will say that I do think Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a perfect horror film.”

This potential reboot would be a departure for Powell, who has primarily starred in romantic comedies and action films. Fans of both the franchise and Powell are eager to see how this develops. For now, the future of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre remains uncertain.