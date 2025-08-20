Glen Powell Seeks Romance with Help from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Los Angeles, CA — Glen Powell is leaning on his close friends, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, as he navigates the complexities of romance amid his rising fame. According to an exclusive source, their friendship runs deep, and the couple is eager to assist Powell in his search for a meaningful relationship.

The source explained that it has been challenging for Jonas and Chopra to watch Powell struggle romantically while his star continues to shine. ‘Women do throw themselves at Glen,’ the insider noted, ‘but they often have ulterior motives.’ As Powell, 36, cements his status as one of Hollywood’s leading actors, the source expressed concerns about potential ‘gold-diggers’ drawn to his success.

Nick and Priyanka, aware of these distractions, are committed to protecting their friend from those with insincere intentions. ‘They’re shrewd enough to help keep those kinds of people away from Glen,’ the source stated. This concern has led Powell to make a significant life change by moving back to Texas from Los Angeles in search of something more genuine.

‘He’s looking for something real, something like what Nick has with Priyanka,’ the insider added, highlighting the couple’s strong partnership as a model for Powell. The duo is determined to help him find a suitable partner, regardless of location.

‘That can happen in New York, in Texas, or in L.A.,’ the source emphasized. ‘Pri and Nick are dedicated to helping Glen settle down in the way they have.’ As Powell relies on their support, fans can expect to see new developments in his romantic journey.