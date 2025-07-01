Glen Powell Stars in New Adaptation of ‘The Running Man’

Los Angeles, California — The first trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King‘s ‘The Running Man‘ has been released, featuring Glen Powell in the lead role. Set to debut in theaters on November 7, 2025, this version promises a more faithful representation of King’s novel compared to the original 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The trailer introduces Powell’s character, Ben Richards, a man driven to enter ‘The Running Man’, the most popular television show in a dystopian America. Faced with a medical crisis concerning his sick daughter, Richards is declared “blacklisted,” making him unable to hold a job. Unlike Schwarzenegger’s portrayal, where Richards is framed as a cop, Powell’s version presents him as a desperate father fighting for survival.

This new take on ‘The Running Man’ is directed by Edgar Wright, known for his work on films such as ‘Shaun of the Dead‘ and ‘Baby Driver‘. Wright has expressed his desire to adapt the novel more closely, introducing new characters like Killian, played by Josh Brolin, who serves as the show’s executive producer, and Bobby Thompson, portrayed by Colman Domingo, who hosts the program.

The trailer highlights the intensity of the competition, showcasing Richards being chased across the country, a significant change from the confined settings of the 1987 film. Viewers can catch glimpses of action-packed sequences, including Richards dodging bullets in an apartment corridor and even receiving unexpected assistance from actor Michael Cera.

Wright’s trademark fast-paced style is evident, driving anticipation for this fresh interpretation of the classic story. The trailer teases an enigmatic masked character who appears throughout the chase, adding an air of mystery to Richards’ fight for survival. As the countdown to the film’s release continues, fans can expect plenty of thrilling action and dramatic moments.