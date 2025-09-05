Global Citizen Festival Adds Stars for September Concert in Central Park

NEW YORK, NY — The Global Citizen Festival will return to Central Park on September 27 with an exciting lineup of hosts and performers announced on Thursday, September 4. Co-hosts Adam Lambert, Bill Nye, Liza Koshy, and Danai Gurira will join previously confirmed host Hugh Jackman for the annual benefit concert.

This prestigious event will feature guest speakers including Kristen Bell, Tony Goldwyn, Laurie Hernandez, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers. Additionally, Latin star Camilo has been added to the lineup, promising an electrifying performance alongside headliners The Weeknd and Shakira.

Shakira expressed her excitement in a statement, saying, “I’m honored to headline the incredible Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this September. I can’t wait to perform, unite, and inspire action.”

The festival aims to raise $200 million to protect the Amazon rainforest and provide education and energy access to millions. For those unable to attend in person, the concert will be streamed live on YouTube, Apple Music, and Apple TV.

This year’s festival will also include a beach cleanup day and volunteer opportunities through partnerships with local organizations. The event will begin with a ceremonial Global Powwow led by Solstice Unites, spotlighting Indigenous voices.

Fans who wish to attend must earn their tickets through action taken on the Global Citizen app or website, emphasizing the festival’s mission of social impact and activism.