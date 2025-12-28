Global Tensions Rise Over Iran’s Nuclear Program and Military Actions

NEW YORK, USA — The United Nations Security Council met on December 23, 2025, to discuss nuclear non-proliferation and the ongoing tensions surrounding Iran‘s nuclear activities. The Council remains deeply divided, with some members advocating for the reinstatement of sanctions and others calling for their permanent lifting.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo stated that despite diplomatic efforts, no consensus was reached on the future of the Iran nuclear program. She emphasized that a negotiated settlement is the best approach for the international community.

The discord among Security Council members centers on the legitimacy of discussions related to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran, in agreement with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union, previously committed to limiting its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

On the same day, Iranian Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani argued that the JCPOA had expired on October 18, 2025, making recent discussions unnecessary. Conversely, France’s Deputy Permanent Representative Jay Dharmadhikari insisted that ongoing non-compliance from Iran poses a significant threat to international security.

In a separate context, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham expressed on December 22 that the U.S. might strike Iran again if credible evidence emerges regarding Iran’s nuclear enrichment or ballistic missile development. Graham, speaking in Tel Aviv, indicated that while prior airstrikes had destroyed many Iranian facilities, they did not alter the regime’s ambitions.

Further complicating the situation, Iran has recently appointed new commanders for its military’s air force and air defense forces as it faces economic pressure and the threat of a potential war. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei‘s decisions indicate a shift in military leadership in response to recent conflicts.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to seek updated disclosures from Iran regarding its nuclear materials, while Iranian officials reject calls for inspections of facilities damaged in the U.S. strikes earlier in June 2025. Iranian spokesperson Mohammad Eslami emphasized that the IAEA must define “post-war conditions” before any inspections can take place.

As tensions escalate, the international community remains watchful. In a statement regarding the snapback of sanctions, the representatives emphasized that diplomatic efforts should endure alongside sanctions.